'Star Wars' actor Kenneth Colley passes away at 87
Kenneth Colley, best known as Admiral Piett in the original Star Wars trilogy, has passed away at 87.
He died on June 30, 2025, in Kent, England after complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia following a hospital stay for an arm injury.
His career stretched over 60 years and left a mark on film fans worldwide.
Colley played Admiral Piett in 'Star Wars'
Colley became a fan favorite as the only Imperial officer to appear in more than one Star Wars film—The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.
Beyond Star Wars, he played Jesus in Monty Python's Life of Brian and appeared in movies like Clint Eastwood's Firefox.
Even into his late 80s, he kept acting, with recent roles such as Dan Hawk Psychic Detective.
Friends like Michael Palin remembered him as dependable and great to work with, and fans loved meeting him at conventions around the world.