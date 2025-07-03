'Star Wars' actor Kenneth Colley passes away at 87

TL;DR

Colley played Admiral Piett in 'Star Wars'

Colley became a fan favorite as the only Imperial officer to appear in more than one Star Wars film—The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Beyond Star Wars, he played Jesus in Monty Python's Life of Brian and appeared in movies like Clint Eastwood's Firefox.

Even into his late 80s, he kept acting, with recent roles such as Dan Hawk Psychic Detective.

Friends like Michael Palin remembered him as dependable and great to work with, and fans loved meeting him at conventions around the world.