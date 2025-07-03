Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 03, 2025
Dhanush celebrates Tere Ishk Mein wrap with co-stars
Dhanush just wrapped filming Tere Ishk Mein with Kriti Sanon, celebrating the milestone with a fun selfie alongside director Aanand L Rai.
The movie is a standalone sequel to their 2013 hit Raanjhanaa, bringing Dhanush and Aanand L Rai back together for another story.
TL;DR
What's next for Dhanush and Mrunal?
Dhanush is keeping busy—he's working on STR49 (a Vada Chennai spin-off he gave away rights to for free) and directing Idly Kadai, now set to release in October 2025 after a delay.
Mrunal Thakur has some big projects lined up too, including a potential collaboration with Allu Arjun in AA22xA6, plus Son of Sardar 2 and Dacoit: A Love Story.