Dhanush celebrates Tere Ishk Mein wrap with co-stars

What's next for Dhanush and Mrunal?

Dhanush is keeping busy—he's working on STR49 (a Vada Chennai spin-off he gave away rights to for free) and directing Idly Kadai, now set to release in October 2025 after a delay.

Mrunal Thakur has some big projects lined up too, including a potential collaboration with Allu Arjun in AA22xA6, plus Son of Sardar 2 and Dacoit: A Love Story.