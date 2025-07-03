Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 03, 2025 Metro in Dino's advance booking numbers revealed

Get ready—Anurag Basu's much-awaited film Metro... In Dino is coming to theaters on July 4, 2025. With a star cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, this one's aiming big.

The movie will be out in all the major multiplex chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Since the production and marketing costs are high, a strong box office run really matters for this release.