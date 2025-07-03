Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 03, 2025
Metro in Dino's advance booking numbers revealed
Get ready—Anurag Basu's much-awaited film Metro... In Dino is coming to theaters on July 4, 2025. With a star cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, this one's aiming big.
The movie will be out in all the major multiplex chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Since the production and marketing costs are high, a strong box office run really matters for this release.
TL;DR
Urban love stories dominate the narrative
Metro... In Dino weaves together stories of couples figuring out love in today's urban world.
Produced by Basu and Bhushan Kumar (among others), it promises relatable themes for city life.
Plus, music by Pritam is set to add some extra feels to the storytelling.