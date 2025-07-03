'The Traitors' crowns Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther as winners

TL;DR

The show mixed social deduction with celebrity drama, asking contestants to spot hidden traitors among them.

Uorfi, famous for her bold style, teamed up with Luther's poker skills to make it all the way.

Their victory earned them a substantial prize—and in a sweet move, Uorfi offered to share the prize with Luther.

Purav Jha was last traitor standing

Purav Jha, the last Traitor standing, was eliminated right at the end.

His exit had fans divided: some were rooting for him, while others cheered for Uorfi and Nikita's win.

The finale proved just how unpredictable—and fun—The Traitors can be.