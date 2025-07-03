Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 03, 2025
Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 trailer launch date announced
Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 is gearing up for its big trailer launch in Mumbai on July 11, with the full cast showing up for the event.
The movie hits theaters on July 25, and the trailer promises a peek at all the laughs, action, and family drama fans can expect.
TL;DR
Meanwhile, Devgn's 'Raid 2' has earned ₹237 crore worldwide
On another note, Devgn's last film Raid 2 has pulled in about ₹237 crore worldwide since May.
With Devgn as an Income Tax Officer and Ritesh Deshmukh as the villain, this crime thriller has only added to Devgn's star power.