Davis and Karthigesu join 'The White Lotus' season 4

'The White Lotus' set at Cannes

Season four is set on the French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival and dives into themes like fame, privilege, and public scrutiny, all with that classic luxury resort drama.

The cast lineup includes Laura Dern, Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Coogan, Heather Graham, Vincent Cassel, and Rosie Perez.

While past Survivor contestants have made cameos before, Davis and Karthigesu's roles are still under wraps.