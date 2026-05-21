Davis and Karthigesu join 'The White Lotus' season 4
Entertainment
Charlie Davis and Kamilla Karthigesu, fresh from Survivor 50, are joining HBO's The White Lotus for its upcoming fourth season.
Mike White, who's also a Survivor alum, shared the news live during the Survivor 50 finale, calling in from France where the new season is currently filming.
'The White Lotus' set at Cannes
Season four is set on the French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival and dives into themes like fame, privilege, and public scrutiny, all with that classic luxury resort drama.
The cast lineup includes Laura Dern, Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Coogan, Heather Graham, Vincent Cassel, and Rosie Perez.
While past Survivor contestants have made cameos before, Davis and Karthigesu's roles are still under wraps.