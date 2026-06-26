DC announces 3 animated series at Annecy including 'Absolute Batman'

'Absolute Batman' reimagines Bruce Wayne

Absolute Batman reimagines Bruce Wayne as a working-class hero using unconventional tactics in Gotham, with Snyder running the show and Dragotta producing.

The comic has already sold more than six million copies since 2024, giving DC a boost against Marvel.

Meanwhile, Joker: Laugh Riot (directed by Yasuhiro Aoki) follows Joker on a wild investigation into Batman's murder in an anime-style Gotham.

And for something lighter, Krypto will team up with young criminals for some heartwarming chaos in his own comedy series.