DC announces 3 animated series at Annecy including 'Absolute Batman'
DC just dropped some big animation news at the 2026 Annecy Festival: three new shows are on the way.
The headliner is Absolute Batman, inspired by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's bestselling comic.
Also coming: Joker: Laugh Riot, DC's first anime, and a comedy series starring Krypto, Superman's loyal dog.
'Absolute Batman' reimagines Bruce Wayne
Absolute Batman reimagines Bruce Wayne as a working-class hero using unconventional tactics in Gotham, with Snyder running the show and Dragotta producing.
The comic has already sold more than six million copies since 2024, giving DC a boost against Marvel.
Meanwhile, Joker: Laugh Riot (directed by Yasuhiro Aoki) follows Joker on a wild investigation into Batman's murder in an anime-style Gotham.
And for something lighter, Krypto will team up with young criminals for some heartwarming chaos in his own comedy series.