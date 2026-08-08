Where to watch Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'DC' after theatrical run
What's the story
Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his directorial ventures in Tamil cinema, has made his acting debut with the film DC. The Arun Matheswaran-directed romantic action thriller, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, explores themes of crime and revenge. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT release.
OTT platform
'DC's OTT release details
According to a report by 123Telugu, Sun NXT has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of DC.
The platform's name was reportedly shown in the opening credits of the film.
However, an official announcement regarding the OTT release date is still awaited.
Film's success
Box office collection of 'DC'
DC was released with an 'A' certificate and has a runtime of around 2 hours and 23 minutes.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected around ₹4.1 crore net in India on its opening day (Friday).
The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the domestic total, earning around ₹2.6 crore net with an overall occupancy of 45.57%.
The film also stars Avinash Raghudevan, Kasthuri Raja, Jawahar Sakthi, Sharath Ravi, and Thalaivasal Vijay in supporting roles.