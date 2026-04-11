'DDLJ' gets nod from Academy; Kajol's reaction wins internet

Reacting to the mention, Kajol took to X (formerly Twitter) and simply wrote, "I vote for DDLJ ." The post quickly drew attention from fans who echoed her sentiment. One user wrote, "DDLJ mentioned, goated romantic movie," while a second wrote, "Any answer other than DDLJ means you all know nothing." Another netizen quipped, "Hands down DDLJ !! Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Supremacy all the way!!"

Film's legacy

Film's legacy and global recognition

Released in 1995, DDLJ marked Aditya Chopra's directorial debut and achieved cult status both in India and abroad. The film is still screened at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theater, making it one of the longest-running films in Indian cinema history. Its global recognition has also grown over the years, with a bronze statue of Raj and Simran being unveiled at London's Leicester Square last December to celebrate 30 years of the film.