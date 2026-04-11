'DDLJ' gets nod from Academy; Kajol's reaction wins internet
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) has been included in a recent social media post by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy mentioned DDLJ, You, Me, and Tuscany, The Holiday, and Eat, Pray, Love, and asked fans, "What's your favorite romance film that involves travel?" The mention sparked excitement among fans, with many taking to social media to celebrate the film's enduring legacy.
Social media reaction
Kajol's reaction to film being recognized globally
Reacting to the mention, Kajol took to X (formerly Twitter) and simply wrote, "I vote for DDLJ." The post quickly drew attention from fans who echoed her sentiment. One user wrote, "DDLJ mentioned, goated romantic movie," while a second wrote, "Any answer other than DDLJ means you all know nothing." Another netizen quipped, "Hands down DDLJ !! Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Supremacy all the way!!"
Twitter Post
See the post here
What’s your favorite romance film that involves travel?— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April
Featured films: YOU, ME
& TUSCANY, THE HOLIDAY, DILWALE DULHANIALE JAYENGE, EAT PRAY LOVE pic.twitter.com/3IGWMF7Ooj 10, 2026
Film's legacy
Film's legacy and global recognition
Released in 1995, DDLJ marked Aditya Chopra's directorial debut and achieved cult status both in India and abroad. The film is still screened at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theater, making it one of the longest-running films in Indian cinema history. Its global recognition has also grown over the years, with a bronze statue of Raj and Simran being unveiled at London's Leicester Square last December to celebrate 30 years of the film.