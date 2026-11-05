Is 'Breaking Bad' star Dean Norris going through secret divorce?
What's the story
Dean Norris, the Breaking Bad star who played Hank Schrader on the show, is reportedly going through a tough phase. Bridget Norris, whom he married in 2001, filed for divorce from him on February 14, 2025, and they have yet to finalize it, revealed Page Six. The couple is also dealing with financial issues as they recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe in Temecula, California.
Bankruptcy details
Bankruptcy filing details
The couple's restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, has assets worth $1,47,809.58 but liabilities amounting to $18,11,598.46.
This type of bankruptcy allows a company to reorganize its debts and continue operating.
The diner and barbecue joint has been in business since 1927 and was purchased by the couple in 2022.
Despite the financial troubles, the restaurant hasn't addressed its bankruptcy filing on social media platforms yet.
Custody and support
Bridget is seeking joint custody of their children
Bridget is reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children along with spousal support.
She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, listing their separation date as January 15 last year.
The couple shares five kids, including two minors: daughter Zoe (17) and son Dean Jr. (16).
Joint ventures
The couple also manages a performing arts center
Apart from the Swing Inn Cafe, the couple also manages the Norris Performing Arts Center in Murrieta, California.
The center provides dance, acting, vocal, and musical theater training for students aged 3-18.
Despite their financial troubles and pending divorce proceedings, they continue to manage these joint ventures together.