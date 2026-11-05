Is 'Breaking Bad' star Dean Norris going through secret divorce?

The couple's restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, has assets worth $1,47,809.58 but liabilities amounting to $18,11,598.46.

This type of bankruptcy allows a company to reorganize its debts and continue operating.

The diner and barbecue joint has been in business since 1927 and was purchased by the couple in 2022.

Despite the financial troubles, the restaurant hasn't addressed its bankruptcy filing on social media platforms yet.