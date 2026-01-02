Siddhant, Pratibha to lead 'Dear Comrade' Hindi remake? 

Nearly six years after its release, the Telugu film Dear Comrade (2019) is set to be remade in Hindi. Karan Johar 's Dharma Productions has acquired the official rights for this adaptation and is now moving ahead with the project. According to a report by Mid-Day, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta are currently being considered for lead roles. However, casting has not yet been finalized.

Casting details Dharma Productions aims for perfect casting and tone A source close to the project told Mid-Day, "Dharma has been keen on revisiting Dear Comrade for a while, but the idea was always to crack the right casting and tone." "Siddhant brings the intensity required for the male lead, which became a hit with people after Dhadak 2. Pratibha fits the emotional arc of the female protagonist beautifully."

Film adaptation 'Dear Comrade' Hindi remake to retain emotional core Despite receiving a mixed response at the box office, Dear Comrade has developed a cult following over the years. The source added, "The Hindi version will retain the emotional core of the original but will be adapted for a pan-India sensibility." "Dharma is conscious that the subject is sensitive and relevant even today." "This is not being treated as a routine remake. The idea is to reimagine Dear Comrade for a new audience without diluting what made the original special."