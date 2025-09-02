Deepika to join Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'AA22xA6' shoot in November

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is set to join the shooting of her upcoming film with Allu Arjun and director Atlee , tentatively titled AA22xA6. She will start filming action sequences for the movie in November, reported Mid-Day. This project marks Padukone's first collaboration with Arjun. The current schedule is being shot in Mumbai.

Shooting update Arjun resumed shooting after grandmother's death Arjun resumed shooting for AA22xA6 in Mumbai on Monday, just two days after his grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's death. The actor returned to the city for filming at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri. A source told Mid-Day that Arjun didn't want to waste the crew's time or cause delays despite his personal loss as the call sheets for this block were fixed months in advance, involving hundreds of technicians and actors.

Film details Film to be shot across India and overseas The source further revealed that Padukone's portions in AA22xA6 will be action-centric and will be filmed across India and overseas. The ongoing schedule of the film reportedly includes important action sequences under the supervision of international stunt coordinators. Massive sets have been constructed for these scenes. However, an official release date for the film is yet to be announced by its makers.