Allu Arjun resumes Atlee's film shoot days after grandmother's death

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday night, just a day after performing the last rites of his late grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam . The Pushpa actor joined the shoot of director Atlee's upcoming sci-fi film AA22xA6 in the city on Monday. Kanakaratnam passed away at 94 on August 30 due to an age-related illness.

Tribute Arjun shared this heartfelt note for his grandmother Arjun took to X to share a photo of his grandmother and thanked everyone for their condolences. He wrote, "Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day (sic)." "Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much."

Family tribute Sirish also penned an emotional tribute Arjun's younger brother and actor Allu Sirish also paid tribute to their grandmother on X. He wrote, "My dear 'nanamma,' Shri Kanaka Ratnam passed away peacefully on 30th August morning early hours. Her farewell was in the midst of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren mourning her loss (sic)." Sirish shared fond memories of his grandmother, including secret pocket money and applying ubtan powder after playing in the summer.