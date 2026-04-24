Deepika shot 'King' action sequence right after announcing pregnancy: Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who recently announced her second pregnancy, is busy at work. She resumed shooting for the film King on April 21, reported Mid-Day, which was just two days after sharing the news. The actor shot an action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan over two days.
Shoot details
More on the action scene
The action scene features Padukone and Khan fighting against eight other fighters. An insider shared, "Shah Rukh and Deepika filmed the scene on April 21 and 22, with the latter dressed in an all-white outfit." "A special set was constructed at Golden Tobacco Studio in Vile Parle. The combat choreography is in line with the film's larger-than-life treatment."
Upcoming scenes
Another set-piece planned for 'King'
The source added that director Siddharth Anand has planned another elaborate set-piece for King. This one will be shot against a sandy backdrop at a Mira Road studio. It will be released on December 24, 2026. Meanwhile, Padukone also has Allu Arjun-starrer Raaka in production right now.