Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone announce second pregnancy
What's the story
Actors Ranveer Singh (40) and Deepika Padukone (40) are ready to embrace parenthood again. The couple announced their second pregnancy through a sweet Instagram post on Sunday. Singh and Padukone got married in 2018 after several years of dating, and welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in 2024. Congratulations to the family!
Padukone on motherhood
Padukone on balancing motherhood with career
Padukone earlier opened up on motherhood in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. She said, "I have so much more respect for my mother now. You can plan how you think you'll navigate work and motherhood, but the reality is very different." "I feel strongly about how new mothers need to be supported when they return to work. That's something I want to focus on."
Work
Looking at Padukone, Singh's recent projects
On the work front, Singh just delivered the biggest hit of his career: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. Padukone, meanwhile, is working on King, directed by Siddharth Anand. It's led by Shah Rukh Khan and also stars Rani Mukerji and Suhana Khan. She is also a part of Atlee-Allu Arjun's Raaka.