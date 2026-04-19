Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone announce second pregnancy

Padukone on motherhood

Padukone on balancing motherhood with career

Padukone earlier opened up on motherhood in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. She said, "I have so much more respect for my mother now. You can plan how you think you'll navigate work and motherhood, but the reality is very different." "I feel strongly about how new mothers need to be supported when they return to work. That's something I want to focus on."