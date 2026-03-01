Def Leppard finally plays Bengaluru during 1st ever India tour
Entertainment
Def Leppard finally played in Bengaluru on Sunday night as part of their first-ever tour of India, and Bengaluru fans showed up big, even with a bit of rain.
The legendary British band played in Bengaluru during their first-ever tour of India after nearly 50 years together.
Frontman Joe Elliott told the crowd how excited they were to finally play for Bengaluru's famously passionate rock fans.
Classic anthems mark Bengaluru rock milestone
The concert was packed with classics like "Animal," "Let's Get Rocked," and "Photograph," getting everyone singing along.
Energy hit its peak with anthems like "Hysteria" and "Pour Some Sugar On Me."
Beyond just great music, the show felt like a milestone for Bengaluru's rock scene, proving once again that this city truly loves its rock 'n' roll.