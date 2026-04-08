'Peddi': Ram Charan starrer to miss April release?

Peddi has already faced one delay, with its release date pushed from March 27 to April 30 due to pending production work. However, reports suggest that the team is yet to complete the shoot, with two songs and several important scenes still left. Additionally, the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) may also be a factor in the decision to postpone the film's release.

As per the production’s request, #PEDDI North America bookings scheduled to go live tomorrow will be on hold until further notice.

Release timing

New tentative release date

Considering the IPL's popularity and the potential impact on viewership, the makers are reportedly looking at a release after the tournament ends. This could possibly be in June, coinciding with the summer holiday season and maximizing audience reach. The team is taking extra time to finalize a suitable release date before making an official announcement. Meanwhile, the film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.