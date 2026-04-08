'Peddi': Ram Charan starrer to miss April release?
What's the story
Ram Charan's much-awaited movie, Peddi, is likely to miss its scheduled release date of April 30, India Today reported. The production house has asked Prathyangira Cinemas, the US distributors, to hold advance bookings for the film. They posted, "As per the production's request, #PEDDI North America bookings scheduled to go live tomorrow will be on hold until further notice." This decision has led to speculation about a possible delay.
Production challenges
Reasons behind potential delay
Peddi has already faced one delay, with its release date pushed from March 27 to April 30 due to pending production work. However, reports suggest that the team is yet to complete the shoot, with two songs and several important scenes still left. Additionally, the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) may also be a factor in the decision to postpone the film's release.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
As per the production’s request, #PEDDI North America bookings scheduled to go live tomorrow will be on hold until— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) April 8, 2026
further notice.
Release timing
New tentative release date
Considering the IPL's popularity and the potential impact on viewership, the makers are reportedly looking at a release after the tournament ends. This could possibly be in June, coinciding with the summer holiday season and maximizing audience reach. The team is taking extra time to finalize a suitable release date before making an official announcement. Meanwhile, the film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.