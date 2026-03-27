'Peddi' teaser out: Ram Charan impresses in gritty wrestler avatar
What's the story
Telugu superstar Ram Charan has unveiled a gripping teaser for his upcoming sports drama, Peddi, on his 41st birthday (Friday). The 45-second clip offers an intense first look at his rugged wrestler avatar, complete with high-intensity training sequences and an impressive physique. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and features music by AR Rahman. Peddi is slated for an April release.
Teaser highlights
Watch Charan's intense 'pehelwaan' look in 'Peddi'
The teaser showcases Charan's character as a pehelwaan, with long tied hair and a rugged, chiseled physique. He can be seen performing high-intensity workouts, tossing heavy sacks into a truck, and wrestling under heavy rain. A voiceover in the video says to Charan, "Wrestling isn't like cricket where you just face a ball and bat. It's a game where you face death itself." Charan answers: "Dear listen, my pride is in my game."
Film details
More about 'Peddi'
Peddi is expected to revolve around a village-based cricket tournament. The film's ensemble cast includes Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani. This marks Kapoor's second Telugu film after her debut with Jr. NTR in Devara. Rahman has composed the music for the film. The movie was originally scheduled to be released today, but was later pushed to a worldwide release on April 30, 2026.