'Peddi' teaser out: Ram Charan impresses in gritty wrestler avatar

Teaser highlights

Watch Charan's intense 'pehelwaan' look in 'Peddi'

The teaser showcases Charan's character as a pehelwaan, with long tied hair and a rugged, chiseled physique. He can be seen performing high-intensity workouts, tossing heavy sacks into a truck, and wrestling under heavy rain. A voiceover in the video says to Charan, "Wrestling isn't like cricket where you just face a ball and bat. It's a game where you face death itself." Charan answers: "Dear listen, my pride is in my game."