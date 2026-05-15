Delhi HC allows 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' OTT streaming despite copyright
The Delhi High Court just gave the green light for Dhurandhar: The Revenge to stream on OTT, even though there's a copyright fight over its remix of the classic 1989 song Tirchi Topiwale (now called Rang De Lal (Oye Oye)).
Justice Tushar Rao Gedela pointed out it wouldn't make sense to block the song online but let it play in theaters.
Court finds Trimurti Films hid notices
The court called out Trimurti Films for hiding key info, like old legal notices and lawsuits from 2016-2020.
Their claim that nothing was done because their promoter lived abroad didn't hold up. There was proof of ongoing cases.
The judge also noted that the original 1988 agreement seemed to expect new tech like streaming.
For now, Super Cassettes Industries has to deposit ₹50 lakh with the registrar general.