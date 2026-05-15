Delhi HC allows 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' OTT streaming despite copyright

Court finds Trimurti Films hid notices

The court called out Trimurti Films for hiding key info, like old legal notices and lawsuits from 2016-2020.

Their claim that nothing was done because their promoter lived abroad didn't hold up. There was proof of ongoing cases.

The judge also noted that the original 1988 agreement seemed to expect new tech like streaming.

For now, Super Cassettes Industries has to deposit ₹50 lakh with the registrar general.