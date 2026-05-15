Delhi HC allows 'Rang De Lal' in 'Dhurandhar' OTT release
Entertainment
Good news for Dhurandhar: The Revenge fans. The Delhi High Court just gave the green light to use Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) in the film's OTT release.
This comes after Trimurti Films claimed the song was a copy of Tirchi Topiwale from Tridev, but the court wasn't convinced and dismissed their request to block it.
Court orders T-Series to deposit 50L
The judge pointed out that B62 Studios and JioCinema had already invested a lot based on contracts with T-Series, and banning the song online but not in theaters would just be confusing.
As a middle ground, T-Series has to deposit ₹50 lakh within four weeks.
So, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will drop on streaming, with Rang De Lal intact.