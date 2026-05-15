Delhi HC allows 'Rang De Lal' in 'Dhurandhar' OTT release

Court orders T-Series to deposit 50L

The judge pointed out that B62 Studios and JioCinema had already invested a lot based on contracts with T-Series, and banning the song online but not in theaters would just be confusing.

As a middle ground, T-Series has to deposit ₹50 lakh within four weeks.

So, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will drop on streaming, with Rang De Lal intact.