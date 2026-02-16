Delhi HC bars Deepika Padukone's brand from using this name
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone's skincare brand, 82°E, just got told by the Delhi High Court to stop calling its face cleanser "Lotus Splash."
The court said the name is too close to Lotus Herbals's trademark and could confuse people.
They also weren't convinced by DPKA's argument that "lotus" simply refers to an ingredient.
Here's why
Lotus Herbals has used the "Lotus" name for many years for tons of beauty products.
The court felt DPKA's use of "Lotus Splash" on their packaging looked like a trademark move, not just an ingredient shoutout.
So, for now, 82°E has to drop the name while things get sorted out in court.