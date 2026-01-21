HC sends notice to Salman Khan in personality rights case

Legal proceedings

AI firm's plea and next hearing date

The AI voice generation company has urged the court to lift the interim injunction, arguing that it hinders their legitimate business of creating voice models. The High Court has asked Khan to respond within four weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for February 27. Khan had sought legal action to protect his personality and publicity rights from misuse. On December 11, 2025, the HC issued an interim injunction, ordering platforms to remove or limit content exploiting his persona without consent.