HC sends notice to Salman Khan in personality rights case
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Bollywood star Salman Khan in response to a plea from a China-based AI voice generation company. The company is challenging an interim injunction order that protects Khan's personality rights. The December 11 order prohibits the unauthorized use of Khan's name, image, and voice on digital media and commercial platforms.
Legal proceedings
AI firm's plea and next hearing date
The AI voice generation company has urged the court to lift the interim injunction, arguing that it hinders their legitimate business of creating voice models. The High Court has asked Khan to respond within four weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for February 27. Khan had sought legal action to protect his personality and publicity rights from misuse. On December 11, 2025, the HC issued an interim injunction, ordering platforms to remove or limit content exploiting his persona without consent.
Celebrity cases
Other celebrities have also sought protection for personality rights
The case has raised questions about the applicability of personality rights in the age of generative AI tools that can mimic voices and likenesses. Apart from Khan, several other celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and others, have approached the court for similar protection. Cases like these are aimed at combating deepfake content, AI-generated voices, fake endorsements, and unauthorized merchandise leveraging celebrities' fame.