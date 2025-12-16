Delhi HC speeds up hearing in MJ Akbar vs Priya Ramani case
The Delhi High Court has moved up the hearing for ex-minister MJ Akbar's appeal against journalist Priya Ramani's acquittal in his defamation case.
This all started back in 2018, when Ramani accused Akbar of sexual harassment during India's #MeToo wave, sharing her story about incidents from years ago.
Akbar claimed these statements hurt his reputation and filed a criminal defamation complaint soon after, stepping down as Minister just days later.
In 2021, a trial court cleared Ramani, saying women have the right to speak up about their experiences—no matter how much time has passed.
What's happening now?
Akbar challenged that acquittal, arguing the trial court failed to appreciate the arguments and evidence on record.
The High Court admitted his appeal in January 2022 and just rescheduled the next hearing from May 2026 to March 2025—after both sides agreed on an earlier date.
So, this high-profile case will be back in court sooner than expected.