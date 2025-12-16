Delhi HC speeds up hearing in MJ Akbar vs Priya Ramani case Entertainment Dec 16, 2025

The Delhi High Court has moved up the hearing for ex-minister MJ Akbar's appeal against journalist Priya Ramani's acquittal in his defamation case.

This all started back in 2018, when Ramani accused Akbar of sexual harassment during India's #MeToo wave, sharing her story about incidents from years ago.

Akbar claimed these statements hurt his reputation and filed a criminal defamation complaint soon after, stepping down as Minister just days later.

In 2021, a trial court cleared Ramani, saying women have the right to speak up about their experiences—no matter how much time has passed.