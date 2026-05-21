Delhi High Court confirms ownership split 'En Iniya Pon Nilave' Entertainment May 21, 2026

The Delhi High Court just cleared up who really owns the 1981 Tamil hit En Iniya Pon Nilave.

While Ilaiyaraaja still holds the rights to his musical composition, Saregama officially owns the sound recording, and the lyricist keeps credit for the lyrics.

So, if you want to use the actual song audio, you'll need Saregama's okay, not Ilaiyaraaja's.