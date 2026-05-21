Delhi High Court confirms ownership split 'En Iniya Pon Nilave'
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court just cleared up who really owns the 1981 Tamil hit En Iniya Pon Nilave.
While Ilaiyaraaja still holds the rights to his musical composition, Saregama officially owns the sound recording, and the lyricist keeps credit for the lyrics.
So, if you want to use the actual song audio, you'll need Saregama's okay, not Ilaiyaraaja's.
Court: Ilaiyaraaja composer, Saregama recording owner
This all kicked off when Saregama sued Ilaiyaraaja and others in January, claiming their old agreement with the film's producer gave them control over Moodu Paani's soundtrack.
The court agreed, making it clear that music composition, lyrics, and sound recordings each have separate owners, and only Saregama can license out the original track.