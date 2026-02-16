Delhi HC bars Ilaiyaraaja from using Saregama's copyrighted works

The Delhi High Court has ordered legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja to stop using or claiming ownership of certain sound recordings and musical works owned by music label Saregama. This comes after Saregama accused him of copyright infringement for uploading and licensing their tracks on streaming platforms like Amazon Music and JioSaavn. The court acknowledged, in a February 13 order, that allowing Ilaiyaraaja to use these songs could cause "irreparable loss" to Saregama.

Copyright details Exclusive global rights to these sound recordings Saregama said it held exclusive global rights to these sound recordings and underlying musical and literary works through assignment agreements made with film producers between 1976 and 2001. The court agreed that letting Ilaiyaraaja use them could cause losses to Saregama. This isn't their first copyright clash, with the composer and banner fighting over the song En Iniya Pon Nilave. In this case, too, Ilaiyaraaja has suffered a setback.

Legal battle Copyright Act of 1957 was cited In its plea, Saregama argued that under the Copyright Act of 1957 and Supreme Court orders, a film producer is the first owner of copyright in works commissioned for a cinematograph film unless stated otherwise in a contract. Saregama's rights were based on assignment agreements with these producers. Ilaiyaraaja uploaded/authorized the use of several of these works on digital streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, iTunes, and JioSaavn, leading to legal proceedings in February. He then claimed ownership of them.

