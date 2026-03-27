Delhi HC provides interim protection for Mohanlal's personality rights

The Delhi High Court indicated it will issue interim directions safeguarding Malayalam superstar Mohanlal 's personality rights. The court also permitted the actor to add new defendants in his ongoing case against the unauthorized use of his identity. This decision was made by Justice Jyoti Singh during a recent hearing where Mohanlal was asked to submit a detailed list of allegedly infringing links to the involved defendants.

Legal proceedings Revised application submitted by Mohanlal This development comes after the court allowed the actor to withdraw his initial interim plea, giving him the option to refile it with more details. Following this, the actor has submitted a revised application to the court. The purpose of this move is to ensure clarity on specific instances where his personality rights have been allegedly violated.

Similar cases Similar protection granted to several other celebrities The Delhi High Court has recently dealt with several similar cases involving the unauthorized use of public figures' identities. It had earlier issued a John Doe order protecting Sonakshi Sinha and yoga guru Ramdev's personality rights. In other such instances, coordinate benches have extended similar protection to singer Jubin Nautiyal, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, and actors Kajol, R Madhavan, Jr NTR. Salman Khan has also filed a similar plea.

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Celebrity protection Courts have also extended relief to these personalities Apart from those mentioned above, courts have also granted relief to personalities such as Nagarjuna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar. More recently, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary was granted protection against allegedly misleading AI-generated videos circulating online. In a similar move, the court issued a John Doe order in favor of podcaster Raj Shamani, noting his prominence in the digital content space.

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