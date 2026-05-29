Delhi HC upholds TRAI's 12-minute ad limit on TV

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) rule that limits TV advertisements to a maximum of 12 minutes per hour. A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan dismissed petitions from several broadcasters challenging this regulation on Friday. The detailed order is yet to come. Under this rule, TV channels can air a maximum of 10 minutes of commercial advertisements and two minutes of promotional content every hour.

Background Broadcasters argued rule could hurt revenues TRAI introduced this rule in 2013 to curb excessive ad breaks on television. At that time, the Delhi High Court had granted interim relief to TV broadcasters. However, later that year, TRAI initiated action against several TV channels for violating the advertisement limit set by this regulation, as per CNBC TV. Broadcasters argued that the rule could hurt their revenues and claimed TRAI lacked the authority to regulate ad duration on TV channels.

Rule details Regulations specify maximum ads per hour The TRAI rule states, "No FTA (free-to-air) channel shall carry advertisements exceeding 12 minutes in a clock hour. For pay channels, this limit shall be 6 minutes." The regulations also specify that ads cannot be aired too frequently. Programs must run for at least 12 minutes before another ad break is taken. In movies, channels can take only three advertisement breaks with a minimum gap of 30 minutes between two consecutive breaks.

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