Delhi men's group seeks Shinde arrest over false harassment claim
A men's rights group in Delhi is calling for actor Shilpa Shinde's arrest after she admitted to filing false sexual harassment charges against her Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! producer back in 2016.
The NGO tagged Mumbai Police on X, asking them to take action, saying, "Dear @MumbaiPolice please arrest Shilpa Shinde for lodging a false sexual harassment case against her producer."
Shinde admits complaint was workplace dispute
Shilpa recently shared on a podcast that her allegations were actually about work issues, like unpaid salaries and strict contracts, not harassment.
She said police pushed for more serious charges before registering her complaint.
Her controversial exit from the show had already made headlines, but this confession has sparked fresh criticism online, with some people even suggesting jail time or a defamation case against her.