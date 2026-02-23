'You'd be delusional to ignore AI': 'Kaante' director Sanjay Gupta
What's the story
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for movies like Aatish, Kaante, Zinda, and Shootout at Wadala, has spoken about the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in filmmaking. In an interview with Variety India, he said that ignoring AI would be "delusional." He also hinted at a future where two-hour movies could be made using this technology.
Technological progress
AI's potential to create 2-hour movies
Gupta pointed out the rapid advancements in AI technology, citing the recent development of Seedance 2.0 software in China. He said, "You will be delusional to ignore A.I." The filmmaker added that AI's ability to create realistic content is improving, with its output now extending from five seconds to 10 minutes and potentially even two-hour movies soon.
AI example
Example of AI-generated content
Gupta shared an example of AI's realistic content creation, saying, "Look at how real it's getting." He recalled seeing a shot online of Breaking Bad's Walter White sitting with Donald Trump, which looked so authentic that he tweeted about it. "It's going to become more and more difficult to even tell if it's an A.I. shot," he added.
New venture
Gupta to announce new film soon
Gupta also revealed that he will soon announce his next movie, which is currently in the casting stage. The script for the untitled project is ready and it will go on floors in a couple of months. He didn't reveal any details about the film but said that he would be making an announcement soon.