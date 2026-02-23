'You'd be delusional to ignore AI': 'Kaante' director Sanjay Gupta 

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta , known for movies like Aatish, Kaante, Zinda, and Shootout at Wadala, has spoken about the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in filmmaking. In an interview with Variety India, he said that ignoring AI would be "delusional." He also hinted at a future where two-hour movies could be made using this technology.

Technological progress AI's potential to create 2-hour movies Gupta pointed out the rapid advancements in AI technology, citing the recent development of Seedance 2.0 software in China. He said, "You will be delusional to ignore A.I." The filmmaker added that AI's ability to create realistic content is improving, with its output now extending from five seconds to 10 minutes and potentially even two-hour movies soon.

AI example Example of AI-generated content Gupta shared an example of AI's realistic content creation, saying, "Look at how real it's getting." He recalled seeing a shot online of Breaking Bad's Walter White sitting with Donald Trump, which looked so authentic that he tweeted about it. "It's going to become more and more difficult to even tell if it's an A.I. shot," he added.

