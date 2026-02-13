Tom Cruise-Brad Pitt's AI fight video triggers alarm in Hollywood 

Hollywood studios have demanded that the Chinese tech company ByteDance immediately stop infringing on copyright with its new AI video tool, Seedance 2.0. The Motion Picture Association (MPA), which represents major US studios such as Netflix and Paramount Pictures, accused ByteDance of "massive scale" unauthorized use of US copyrighted works. MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin said in a statement that ByteDance's actions disregard established copyright law that protects creators' rights and supports millions of American jobs.

Tool controversy Seedance 2.0 can create realistic videos from simple text prompts Seedance 2.0 can create realistic videos from simple text prompts. The tool has been used to create clips featuring real actors and characters from popular titles like The Lord of the Rings, Seinfeld, Avengers, and Breaking Bad. AI fights between Hollywood biggies Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, or Cruise and Keanu Reeves are going viral online. Rivkin added that "by launching a service that operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement," ByteDance is ignoring copyright laws designed to protect creators' rights.

Company statement TikTok has suspended users' ability to upload images In response to the allegations, TikTok, owned by ByteDance, said some videos using its pre-launch model have been shared. The company stressed that it respects intellectual property rights and copyright protections and takes potential infringement seriously. It has suspended users' ability to upload images of real people and is implementing robust policies, monitoring mechanisms, and processes for compliance with local regulations.

