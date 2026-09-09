Deol as Hanuman in 'Ramayana' nearly 2 months fire sequence
Sunny Deol is stepping in as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, and he'll be part of a huge fire sequence showing Hanuman's legendary trip to Lanka.
Rishabh Tyagi called it "That is by far the biggest fire sequence, of my life and probably even in Indian movie cinema," and it took nearly two months plus some serious tech to pull off.
'Ramayana' cast and Diwali release
Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. It hits screens worldwide on November 6 and lands in Indian theaters November 8, right with Diwali celebrations.
While several characters have shown up in the trailer and other promotional material, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman will make his first appearance near the end of Part one, so fans still have something major to look forward to.