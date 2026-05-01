Dern joins 'The White Lotus' S4, will play new role
Entertainment
Big news for The White Lotus fans: Laura Dern is officially joining Season four, stepping in after Helena Bonham Carter's unexpected exit early in production.
Instead of picking up Carter's old role, creator Mike White has crafted a brand-new character just for Dern, hinting at some fresh storylines ahead.
'The White Lotus' S4 Cannes cast
Season four is switching things up with a glamorous French Riviera setting (think Cannes and Monaco), and the plot will revolve around the drama of the Cannes Film Festival.
Alongside Dern (who previously voiced a character in Season two but now appears on screen), Alexander Ludwig, and Steve Coogan are also joining the cast, promising new twists and plenty of intrigue.