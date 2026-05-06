Deshmukh says 'Raja Shivaji' teaches children fuller Shivaji story
Riteish Deshmukh's new film, Raja Shivaji, is making waves. The movie dives deep into the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, way beyond what most schoolbooks cover.
Deshmukh says it's especially important for kids, giving them a fuller picture of the legendary leader.
Families are turning out in big groups and sharing their excitement online, which he calls "organic promotion," and honestly, it's hard not to smile at all the celebration videos popping up on social media.
'Raja Shivaji' becomes 2nd-highest Marathi grosser
Raja Shivaji isn't just getting love from audiences, it's also smashing records. The film has become the second-highest-grossing Marathi movie ever, pulling in ₹44.40 crore net in just five days.
With stars like Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, and even a cameo from Salman Khan, it looks like this one is set to keep shining at the box office.