Deshmukh says 'Raja Shivaji' teaches children fuller Shivaji story Entertainment May 06, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh's new film, Raja Shivaji, is making waves. The movie dives deep into the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, way beyond what most schoolbooks cover.

Deshmukh says it's especially important for kids, giving them a fuller picture of the legendary leader.

Families are turning out in big groups and sharing their excitement online, which he calls "organic promotion," and honestly, it's hard not to smile at all the celebration videos popping up on social media.