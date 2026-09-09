Deshmukh's son Rahyl debuts as young Shivaji in 'Raja Shivaji'

Riteish Deshmukh's 10-year-old son, Rahyl, is making his acting debut as young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Raja Shivaji, which premieres on Star Gold on September 12 at 8pm.

Riteish admitted he was hesitant at first about casting Rahyl, since he and Genelia usually keep their children away from films and ads.