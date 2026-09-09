Deshmukh's son Rahyl debuts as young Shivaji in 'Raja Shivaji'
Riteish Deshmukh's 10-year-old son, Rahyl, is making his acting debut as young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Raja Shivaji, which premieres on Star Gold on September 12 at 8pm.
Riteish admitted he was hesitant at first about casting Rahyl, since he and Genelia usually keep their children away from films and ads.
Chief assistant director suggested Deshmukh's son
Rahyl wasn't chosen by his parents. His casting was actually suggested by a chief assistant director after several auditions.
They put up around 10-12 photographs and then added two more, and felt he fit the part best.
Riteish eventually agreed, even though it took him a moment to warm up to the idea.
Deshmukh grateful for D'Souza's support
Riteish shared that Raja Shivaji is "slightly close to the heart" for him, with Genelia echoing his feelings.
The couple also talked about how they balance parenting and work behind the scenes, with Riteish especially grateful for Genelia's support in managing family life.