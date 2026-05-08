Karan-Tejasswi's 'Desi Bling' coming to Netflix: What to expect

Television stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are set to appear in Netflix India 's upcoming reality show Desi Bling. The series, a spin-off of Dubai Bling, will showcase the lavish lifestyles of affluent Indians living in Dubai. A new promo for the show was released on Friday, giving viewers a glimpse into Kundrra and Prakash's relationship dynamics amid emotional turmoil and heated discussions.

Emotional conflict 'You're too influenced by your surroundings': Prakash to Kundrra In the promo, Prakash tells Kundrra that he seems to be heavily influenced by his surroundings. Her statement doesn't sit well with Kundrra, who questions her disrespect toward their relationship. "This is not us," he tells her in the clip, after which Prakash breaks down in tears. This moment has already piqued interest among fans of the star couple who are eager to see how their relationship unfolds on-screen.

Show details Other cast members of 'Desi Bling' Apart from Kundrra and Prakash, Desi Bling features a diverse cast of entrepreneurs, socialites, and personalities from Dubai's Indian luxury circuit. The ensemble includes Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, and Tabinda Sanpal, among others. Although an exact release date has yet to be announced, the show is confirmed to premiere on Netflix India in 2026.

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