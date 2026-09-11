Destin Daniel Cretton in talks to helm another 'Spider-Man' movie
What's the story
Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to direct Tom Holland's next Spider-Man movie, according to Deadline. Cretton has a number of projects lined up, including a Naruto movie. He was involved in the recently released Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hit theaters on July 31. The film has grossed over $2 billion worldwide as of September 2026.
Sequel details
Cretton on 'Spider-Man 5'
In a previous interview, Cretton had hinted at the possibility of another Spider-Man movie but kept details under wraps.
He said, "I don't want to stop that conversation by putting my opinion in the middle of it."
"Knowing there will be another movie, that conversation will continue in the writer's room as we figure out - if we figure out - what we're going to do next."
Cast details
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' cast and box office success
Spider-Man: Brand New Day introduced Sadie Sink as Jean Grey.
The film also featured returning characters such as Zendaya's MJ, Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.
Meanwhile, Holland has spoken about his future as Spider-Man and the possibility of someone else taking over the role.
He said there is a clear plan for "the passing on of the baton."