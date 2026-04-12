'The Peasant': Dev Patel shoots high-octane chase sequence in Manali

Dev Patel is currently shooting a high-octane action sequence for his upcoming film, The Peasant, in Manali. The scene is set on rugged terrain and features running and chase elements that will give audiences a sense of physical exhaustion. The film was shot across Madhya Pradesh , Mumbai, and Rajasthan before moving to Manali a week ago.

Filming details Source describes scene as 'exhausting' The action sequence in The Peasant is a physically demanding set piece that unfolds across uneven, mountainous terrain. A source close to the production shared with Mid-Day, "They've been rehearsing it like movement through space, running, and chasing. The idea is [to make the audience] feel the exhaustion of it." This part of the shoot has reportedly been one of the most challenging legs so far.

Production approach Stunt coordinators have been brought on set Unlike typical heavily stylized action sequences, this scene is being created with practical movement, where the terrain plays a significant role. The crew has been shooting in tighter pockets around Manali. Stunt coordinators have also been spotted on location. "They will shoot there for about 10 days in total and have one last leg in Mumbai before wrapping up," added the source.

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