'The Peasant': Dev Patel shoots high-octane chase sequence in Manali
What's the story
Dev Patel is currently shooting a high-octane action sequence for his upcoming film, The Peasant, in Manali. The scene is set on rugged terrain and features running and chase elements that will give audiences a sense of physical exhaustion. The film was shot across Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, and Rajasthan before moving to Manali a week ago.
Filming details
Source describes scene as 'exhausting'
The action sequence in The Peasant is a physically demanding set piece that unfolds across uneven, mountainous terrain. A source close to the production shared with Mid-Day, "They've been rehearsing it like movement through space, running, and chasing. The idea is [to make the audience] feel the exhaustion of it." This part of the shoot has reportedly been one of the most challenging legs so far.
Production approach
Stunt coordinators have been brought on set
Unlike typical heavily stylized action sequences, this scene is being created with practical movement, where the terrain plays a significant role. The crew has been shooting in tighter pockets around Manali. Stunt coordinators have also been spotted on location. "They will shoot there for about 10 days in total and have one last leg in Mumbai before wrapping up," added the source.
Film adaptation
Know more about 'The Peasant'
The script of The Peasant was not originally set in India. Written by Will Dunn, known for Ms. Marvel, it was initially set in medieval Italy. However, Patel loved the concept and spent months rewriting it with Dunn to shift the narrative to India. The story follows a 14th-century Indian shepherd who embarks on a brutal campaign for retribution against mercenary knights who ransacked his village.