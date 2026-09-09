Devgn returns in 'Drishyam 3' trailer against Ahlawat and Raj

The Drishyam 3 trailer just dropped, and Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, ready to do whatever it takes to protect his family.

This time, he's up against new adversaries: Jaideep Ahlawat as an SP (Crime Branch) officer and Prakash Raj as a lawyer.

The tension is real, and Vijay's desperation comes through in every scene.