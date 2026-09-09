Devgn returns in 'Drishyam 3' trailer against Ahlawat and Raj
Entertainment
The Drishyam 3 trailer just dropped, and Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, ready to do whatever it takes to protect his family.
This time, he's up against new adversaries: Jaideep Ahlawat as an SP (Crime Branch) officer and Prakash Raj as a lawyer.
The tension is real, and Vijay's desperation comes through in every scene.
Tabu and Saran rejoin 'Drishyam 3'
This film wraps up the beloved Drishyam series with one last big showdown.
Tabu is back as Meera Deshmukh, keeping the pressure on Vijay, while Sriya Saran returns, deepening the family drama.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak and hitting theaters October 2, 2025, Drishyam 3 promises clever twists and a gripping finish for fans who love smart thrillers.