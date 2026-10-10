Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' crosses 407cr worldwide in only 8 days
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is on a roll, crossing ₹407 crore worldwide in only eight days since release.
The film pulled in ₹14.50 crore across India and another ₹6 crore overseas on its second Friday alone, bringing its domestic total to ₹312 crore and overseas earnings to ₹95 crore.
'Drishyam 3' 1-week India net 245.5cr
Drishyam 3 delivered the third-biggest opening ever for a Hindi film, grabbing ₹27 crore just from advance bookings.
Its first weekend was huge: ₹53.5 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday, pushing its one-week India net collection to an impressive ₹245.5 crore.
The movie is still drawing crowds and setting new benchmarks for Devgn and his team.