'The Devil Wears Prada 2' scores a stylish $233M debut

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has made a stunning debut at the box office , raking in $77 million in North America during its opening weekend. This figure is significantly higher than the original film's domestic debut of $27.5 million in 2006 and marks the fourth biggest opening of the year after Michael ($97.5 million), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($131 million), and Project Hail Mary ($80 million). In India, it has collected ₹15.91cr gross and ₹13.35cr net in three days.

International success International earnings boost sequel's success The sequel also performed exceptionally well in international markets, earning an additional $156.6 million and bringing its total global earnings to $233.6 million for the weekend. The much-anticipated sequel has been mounted on $100 million (excluding global marketing spend), which is significantly more than the first film's production cost of about $40 million (not adjusted for inflation). Director David Frankel told The New York Times that most of the sequel's budget was allocated to the A-list cast.

Box office performance Sequel on track to surpass original film's lifetime earnings David A. Gross, who publishes the box office newsletter FranchiseRe, said, "Very few dramedies do this kind of business once, let alone a second time that's bigger." "Audiences, mostly female, can't get enough." The sequel is on track to surpass the original film's lifetime earnings in just weeks. The first film was based on Lauren Weisberg's 2003 novel about working as an assistant to Vogue boss Anna Wintour and has since become a cultural phenomenon.

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