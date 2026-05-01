'Devil Wears Prada 2' soundtrack highlights Gaga, Lipa and Escobar
Entertainment
The Devil Wears Prada 2 sequel is here, and it's bringing serious girl power with a female-led soundtrack.
Alongside icons like Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, rising artist Izzy Escobar lands her first major movie moment with her original song "Evergreen Avenue," definitely a dream-come-true for her.
Frankel discovered Escobar, sparking 'Evergreen Avenue'
Director David Frankel discovered Escobar after hearing her 2025 track "Sunny in London" and asked for something in that vibe, leading to "Evergreen Avenue."
Seeing her song play during a key emotional scene at the New York premiere, Escobar called it "the best feeling in the world," and she's still amazed to be featured next to such legendary artists.