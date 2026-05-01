'Devil Wears Prada 2' soundtrack highlights Gaga, Lipa and Escobar

Frankel discovered Escobar, sparking 'Evergreen Avenue'

Director David Frankel discovered Escobar after hearing her 2025 track "Sunny in London" and asked for something in that vibe, leading to "Evergreen Avenue."

Seeing her song play during a key emotional scene at the New York premiere, Escobar called it "the best feeling in the world," and she's still amazed to be featured next to such legendary artists.