'Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer: Streep-Hathaway tease juicy drama

By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 02, 2026
10:58 am
The much-awaited sequel to the iconic fashion film The Devil Wears Prada is set to release soon. The trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 dropped on Monday, bringing back Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in their beloved roles. Emily Blunt is also set to return as Emily Charlton. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on May 1.

Trailer: Miranda refuses to acknowledge Andy

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the lives of Miranda Priestly (Streep) and Andy Sachs (Hathaway) after two decades. In an unexpected, hilarious twist, Miranda refuses to acknowledge Andy. The two are brought together again in the high-stakes world of fashion. The film will explore their relationship as they navigate the changing landscape of print journalism and digital media.

Cast and crew of sequel

Along with Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles from the first film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will also see newcomers Lady Gaga, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet. David Frankel returns as director while Aline Brosh McKenna is back as writer. Wendy Finerman is producing the sequel with Michael Bederman and Karen Rosenfelt serving as executive producers.

