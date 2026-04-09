'Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer slip shows taxi filming Hathaway

Hathaway returns as features editor

People are loving the unexpected this girl having her phone just wide out the window in the trailer is frying me vibe,

The movie lands in theaters May 1, 2026, picking up 20 years after the original.

Hathaway returns as Andy (now a features editor), joined by Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their respective roles, though Adrian Grenier (Nate) won't be back this time.