'Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer slip shows taxi filming Hathaway
Entertainment
The new Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer just dropped, but it's not the plot that's got everyone buzzing: it's a funny editing slip.
In one shot, you can clearly spot someone in a taxi filming Anne Hathaway's character as she crosses a New York City street.
Fans caught it instantly and social feeds lit up with jokes.
Hathaway returns as features editor
People are loving the unexpected this girl having her phone just wide out the window in the trailer is frying me vibe,
The movie lands in theaters May 1, 2026, picking up 20 years after the original.
Hathaway returns as Andy (now a features editor), joined by Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their respective roles, though Adrian Grenier (Nate) won't be back this time.