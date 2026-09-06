How 'Jai Santoshi Maa' inspired 'Hanuman Ansh' director Vishal Chaturvedi

Speaking on The Raunac Podcast, Chaturvedi said he had been studying Vijay Sharma's Jai Santoshi Maa for the past one and a half years.

He said, "Jai Santoshi Maa is one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema and not many people know about it."

"I have been mugging up that film for the past one and a half years because there's a vacuum in this category of films."