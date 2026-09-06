How 'Jai Santoshi Maa' inspired 'Hanuman Ansh' director Vishal Chaturvedi
What's the story
The devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, based on the life and philosophy of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has emerged as a surprise box office success. The film has crossed the ₹100cr mark after a slow start in theaters. In light of this success, writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi has revealed that he was deeply inspired by the 1975 classic Jai Santoshi Maa to make this film. He also shared that he waived his fees for the project.
Inspiration
Chaturvedi had been studying 'Jai Santoshi Maa' for 1.5 years
Speaking on The Raunac Podcast, Chaturvedi said he had been studying Vijay Sharma's Jai Santoshi Maa for the past one and a half years.
He said, "Jai Santoshi Maa is one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema and not many people know about it."
"I have been mugging up that film for the past one and a half years because there's a vacuum in this category of films."
Inspiration
Director's praise for 'Jai Santoshi Maa'
Chaturvedi further explained, "It was a spiritual film, released with Sholay, but earned 100 times more than its budget."
"It's not just an all-time blockbuster, but it was the most profitable film in Indian cinema history. But, why the genre was killed and no film was made on the same lines again, this question kept coming up in my mind."
Production details
I waived off my fees: Chaturvedi
Chaturvedi, who also produced Hanuman Ansh, revealed he did not charge a fee for directing the film.
He said, "I am also the film's producer and director, I waived off my fees for the film."
The filmmaker also spoke about maintaining a spiritual atmosphere on set. He revealed they had a vegetarian set and recited the Hanuman Chalisa every day.
In fact, he followed a fruit diet for four-and-a-half months before the film's release!
OTT approach
OTT platform rejected the film
During a recent conversation with India TV, Chaturvedi revealed that during the initial stage of packaging the film, he had approached various OTT platforms.
"I had gone to pitch another story to an OTT platform and they asked me if I had an Indian story with international relevance. I narrated Maharaj Ji's story in an emotional way," he said.
The director further added, "I felt that the way they rejected the story...I found it to be derogatory."
Film's journey
About the film and its box office collection
Hanuman Ansh, released on August 7, had a slow start with just ₹10L collection on its opening day.
However, the film picked up pace in its third week due to positive word-of-mouth.
Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the lead role in the film, while Chandan K Anand and Anil Rastogi play supporting roles.