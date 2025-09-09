'Dexter: Resurrection' finale airs Sunday: Where to watch, plot

Where to watch 'Dexter's Return'

The finale airs September 7 at 8pm ET on Showtime, but you can also stream it on Paramount+, FuboTV, DIRECTV, or Sling TV.

This 10-episode season has featured big-name guest stars (yep, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian in villainous roles).

The story digs into Dexter's messy attempt to reconnect with Harrison while facing fallout from his past—and the finale promises some closure and maybe hints at more to come.