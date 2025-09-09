'Dexter: Resurrection' finale airs Sunday: Where to watch, plot
Dexter: Resurrection, the 2025 revival of the classic crime series, wraps up its first season with the finale "And Justice For All..." airing Sunday night.
Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan, who wakes from a coma to find his son Harrison missing—sending him on a hunt through New York City and into old connections like Angel Batista.
Where to watch 'Dexter's Return'
The finale airs September 7 at 8pm ET on Showtime, but you can also stream it on Paramount+, FuboTV, DIRECTV, or Sling TV.
This 10-episode season has featured big-name guest stars (yep, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian in villainous roles).
The story digs into Dexter's messy attempt to reconnect with Harrison while facing fallout from his past—and the finale promises some closure and maybe hints at more to come.