Dhanashree reveals she once treated Ranbir during her dentist days

Dhanashree Verma, a content creator and choreographer, recently opened up about her past as a dentist in Farah Khan 's latest YouTube vlog. She revealed that she had treated many Bollywood actors, including Ranbir Kapoor , while practicing medicine. "I practiced for three years... I have treated Ranbir Kapoor also once," she said during the vlog .

Dental details Verma's response to Khan's query Khan, intrigued by Verma's revelation, asked her if she had looked inside Kapoor's mouth. "How was it? Was it different?" she inquired. To this, Verma responded with a laugh, "That was my job. It was quite healthy, good hygiene." This lighthearted exchange came as part of the vlog where various aspects of Verma's life, including her career and personal changes, were discussed.

Career shift Verma on her medical career Verma, who initially pursued a career in dentistry, shared that she had to give up her medical career to focus on other projects. "I had to give up all of this. I practiced for three years... All these TV people used to come," she said. Despite her successful stint in the medical field, Verma eventually transitioned into content creation and choreography. But before studying medicine, she was a child actor, having starred in Karishma Kaa Karishma.