Dhanush launches 56th Madurai action film with 18-foot sickle offering

Dhanush just launched his 56th film, an action-packed entertainer set in Madurai and written and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu.

The big reveal happened at Karuppanasamy Temple, where Dhanush made an offering with an 18-foot sickle and was joined by 1,500 fans.

The cast features Preity Mukundhan as the female lead, along with SJ Suryah, Vadivelu, Vijay Kumar, and Kaali Venkat.