Dhanush launches 56th Madurai action film with 18-foot sickle offering
Dhanush just launched his 56th film, an action-packed entertainer set in Madurai and written and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu.
The big reveal happened at Karuppanasamy Temple, where Dhanush made an offering with an 18-foot sickle and was joined by 1,500 fans.
The cast features Preity Mukundhan as the female lead, along with SJ Suryah, Vadivelu, Vijay Kumar, and Kaali Venkat.
Vadivelu denies politics in Dhanush film
Vadivelu is teaming up with Dhanush for the first time after years of missed chances (he left Padikkadavan back in 2009). He shared that he's genuinely excited to finally work together and confirmed there's no political angle this time.
SJ Suryah praised the script for its scale, while music composer Sai Abhyankkar has already composed two songs.
Filming starts October 2 around Melur, so keep an eye out!