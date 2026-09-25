Dhanush's 'D56' starts filming in Madurai
What's the story
The much-anticipated film D56, directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and starring actor Dhanush, has officially begun production in Madurai. The project was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on Friday. The film also stars Vadivelu and SJ Suryah in key roles, while Vijay Kumar and Preity Mukundhan will play pivotal parts.
Cast details
Sai Abhyankkar to compose the movie's soundtrack
The music for the project will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar, who previously worked with Dhanush on OM.
The movie is being produced by Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Primark Productions.
The makers of D56 released a poster that features a huge traditional door adorned with several bells, giving it a unique look.
The film is scheduled to hit theaters in summer 2027.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
பாரி வேட்டைக்கு பந்தக்கால் நட்டாச்சு 💥#D56 on floors Today 🎬 Summer 2027 release.@dhanushkraja#Vadivelu@iam_SJSuryah@Vijay_B_Kumar@PreityMukundan@tamizh018@SaiAbhyankkar#SrikaraStudios@SitharaEnts@PrimarkProd@vamsi84#SaiSoujanya@lingasamy21pic.twitter.com/Xvv6x76Jzh— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) September 25, 2026
Plot details
Rural backdrop story set in Madurai
D56 marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Pachamuthu, who is known for his film Lubber Pandhu.
The story is reportedly set in a rural backdrop, with Madurai and its surrounding areas playing an important role.
Meanwhile, Dhanush recently wrapped up OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram (The Blood Wood), which is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy.
The film also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Indrans. It will hit theaters in 2026.