Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Dhanush's 'D56' starts filming in Madurai
Dhanush's 'D56' starts filming in Madurai
Dhanush's 'D56' begins filming in Madurai

Dhanush's 'D56' starts filming in Madurai

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 25, 2026
04:21 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated film D56, directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and starring actor Dhanush, has officially begun production in Madurai. The project was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on Friday. The film also stars Vadivelu and SJ Suryah in key roles, while Vijay Kumar and Preity Mukundhan will play pivotal parts.

Cast details

Sai Abhyankkar to compose the movie's soundtrack

The music for the project will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar, who previously worked with Dhanush on OM.

The movie is being produced by Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Primark Productions.

The makers of D56 released a poster that features a huge traditional door adorned with several bells, giving it a unique look.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters in summer 2027.

Twitter Post

See the poster here

ADVERTISEMENT

Plot details

Rural backdrop story set in Madurai

D56 marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Pachamuthu, who is known for his film Lubber Pandhu.

The story is reportedly set in a rural backdrop, with Madurai and its surrounding areas playing an important role.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently wrapped up OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram (The Blood Wood), which is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

The film also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Indrans. It will hit theaters in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT