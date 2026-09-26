Dhanush's 'D 56' begins with Karuppasamy temple pooja, Pachamuthu directs
Entertainment
Dhanush's new film, currently called D 56, just kicked off shooting with a special pooja at Karuppasamy Temple in Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu.
This marks his first project with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and features comedy legend Vadivelu in a key role.
The movie is being produced by Sithara Entertainments, Primark Productions, and Srikar Studios.
Cast announced, 'Om: Chapter 1' delayed
Alongside Dhanush and Vadivelu, the cast includes Preity Mukhundhan and Vijay Kumar. Music comes from Sai Abhyankkar. Actor S.J. Suryah has joined the lineup too. He's already spoken highly of Pachamuthu's storytelling style.
On a side note: Dhanush's other film Om: Chapter 1 has been pushed back to avoid clashing with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 next month.