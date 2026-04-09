Dhar praises makeup artist Singh for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' looks
Entertainment
Director Aditya Dhar is giving major props to makeup and prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh for her work on Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
In a warm social media post, he called her "family" and credited her for crafting the intense looks of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal.
Dhar admitted he was hesitant at first because of industry gossip, but quickly realized just how talented and dedicated Singh is.
Artist Singh designed over 100 looks
Singh and her team designed more than 100 unique looks for the film, transforming thousands of faces, including many junior artists.
Even with crazy-tight schedules, she stayed focused on making every character feel real. Dhar also mentioned how she kept spirits up during tough shoots.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theaters on March 19.