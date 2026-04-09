Dhar praises makeup artist Singh for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' looks Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Director Aditya Dhar is giving major props to makeup and prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh for her work on Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

In a warm social media post, he called her "family" and credited her for crafting the intense looks of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal.

Dhar admitted he was hesitant at first because of industry gossip, but quickly realized just how talented and dedicated Singh is.